CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman from Illinois has been arrested after allegedly threatening to kill former President Donald Trump and his youngest son, Barron.

According to charging documents, Tracy Marie Fiorenza, of Plainfield, has been charged with Transmitting Threats to Kill or Injure Another Person in Interstate Commerce.

The Daily Wire reported that Fiorenza was accused of sending threatening emails to the headmaster of an educational institution in Palm Beach County, Florida, which read: “I will state that I will shoot Donald Trump Sr. AND Barron Trump straight in the face at any opportunity that I get!” and “I am going to slam a bullet in Baron Trump’s head with his father IN SELF DEFENSE!”

U.S. Secret Service agents contacted Fiorenza and arranged a meeting in early June 2023. According to the charging documents, agents offered to meet in a public venue, her residence, or the Chicago Field Office, where she ultimately agreed to be interviewed.

During the interview, Fiorenza was shown copies of the emails and admitted she wrote and sent them, authorities said. She was subsequently arrested.

She faces up to 5 years in prison if convicted.