HARRISBURG, Ill. (WTVO) — A 10-year-old girl from Indiana died on Friday after a fall at a national forest in Illinois.

Everly Kate Montgomery of Odon, Indiana died after a fall at Garden of the Gods in Shawnee National Forest, according to WFIE. The trail, which is a quarter of a mile long and the most popular hike in the forest, is one of the most photographed locations in Illinois, according to the US Forest Service. The trail also boasts some of the highest points in the state, according to the University of Illinois.

Montgomery’s obituary said that she was involved in many different clubs and sports, such as Future Cougar Volleyball and Cross-Country Clubs, Girls Who Code and the North Daviess 10U Softball Allstar Team. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed riding her bike to the library.

North Daviess Community Schools, where Montgomery was an incoming fourth grader and her mother a elementary teacher, gave their condolences on a Facebook post Sunday.

She is survived by her parents, grandparents and her brother.