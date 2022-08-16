(WTVO) — More than 100 Illinois school districts have been kick off of a lawsuit over the mask mandate.

The judge called the matter moot, since districts are not requiring masks to be worn in classrooms anymore. The judge dismissed the defendants from the case after they filed sworn affidavits that said they will not have a mask mandate this year.

The lawsuit has been ongoing since fall of last year, when parents sued school districts over the state’s school mask mandate.

There are still 34 school districts in the case.