CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A 13-year-old girl was struck by lightning Wednesday and is in critical condition.

According to police, the girl was near the Garfield Park Conservatory when storms rolled in and she was struck by a lightning bolt.

A witness said paramedics performed CPR on her for 45 minutes to revive her, and then she was taken to a local hospital.

“I don’t know what struck it or what caused it to hit her, or what she had on to make it come down, but something triggered it,” said witness Daniel Jackson.

According to the paramedics, the girl was found in traumatic arrest, meaning she either had no pulse or wasn’t breathing.