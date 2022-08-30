DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old boy faces charges after he shot a young woman in DeKalb last week, police said.

It happened at an apartment complex on Ridge Drive on Tuesday. Investigators said that the teenager shot at two 17-year-old girls after an argument. One of the teens was hit twice and taken to a local hospital for treatment. The second girl was not hurt.

The juvenile suspect was arrested on Friday. He has not been identified due to his age, though police did say that he was found with a loaded handgun. An ankle bracelet for home monitoring out of Cook County was reportedly used as a makeshift holster.

He faces a long list of charges, including Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, and is being held in the Kane County Juvenile Detention Center.