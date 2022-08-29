DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old girl was brought to jail after she ran from police while driving a stolen car.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Police conducted a registration check of a white Honda on Glidden Road near Rt. 64 around 4:28 p.m. Monday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Officers found that the car had been stolen out of DuQuion, Illinois.

Deputies followed the car into DeKalb, where the car pulled into a parking lot. The car proceeded to drive off through the grass and over a curb onto Hillcrest Road when a deputy turned on their squad cars’ emergency lights.

The Honda drove down several streets before driving over a curb near Hillcrest and Aspen Drives, flattening its two driver’s side tires in the process. The female driver of the vehicle finally stopped the vehicle in a grassy area behind townhouses in the 700 block of Aspen Drive before exiting and running into a nearby soybean field.

Deputies located the 17-year-old and took her into custody. She has been charged with Aggravated Fleeing to Elude and Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving and No Valid Driver’s License, as well as other traffic charges.

She is being held in the Juvenile Justice Center pending a court hearing.