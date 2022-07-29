ST. CHARLES, Ill. (AP) – Two teenagers have been charged with arson for allegedly setting a May fire at a shuttered suburban Chicago resort that took firefighters a full day to extinguish.

The two boys face charges of arson, burglary, criminal damage to property and three counts of criminal trespass, the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

Two other boys have been charged with trespassing at the former Pheasant Run Resort, parts of which were heavily damaged or destroyed by the May 21 fire, The (Aurora) Beacon-News reported.

More than 100 firefighters from more than two dozen fire departments were called to help extinguish the blaze in St. Charles, a city in DuPage and Kane counties that’s about 35 miles (56.3 kilometers) west of downtown Chicago.

The four teens, all of whom live in suburban Chicago, are accused of illegally entering the property before two of them allegedly set papers on fire in two locations and left the area.

The fire damaged or destroyed the former resort’s main lobby, three wings that contained hotel rooms and other areas but fire crews were able to save the property’s 16-story tower.

Officials said the four young suspects range in age from 14 to 17. Because they are charged as juveniles, their names will not be released, which is a common practice in Illinois juvenile courts.

The Pheasant Run Resort closed in March 2020 following unsuccessful attempts to auction the 18-acre complex property.