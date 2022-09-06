LASALLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were killed Saturday after a house exploded in LaSalle. Both have now been identified.

According to the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office and the Winnebago County Coroner, Robert Waters, 59, and Michele Waters, 57, were killed when a house in the 3100 block of E. 3rd Road exploded.

Robert Waters died from multiple injuries sustained in the explosion, the coroner’s office said.

Michele Waters was airlifted to a hospital in Rockford, where she died from injuries “consistent with those from an explosion.”

Police said foul play was not suspected, and there is not believed to be a threat to the public.