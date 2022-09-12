HINCKLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — A 28-year-old Big Rock man died after he was ejected from his car when it rolled.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a one vehicle crash on Jericho Road, about three-quarters of a mile east of E. Sandwich Road near Hinckley, around 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found that a white 2015 GMC Sierra was traveling eastbound on Jericho Road and went into the south ditch before crossing over Jericho and rolling into a cornfield. The driver, 28-year-old David C. Beane II of Big Rock, was ejected from his car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation. Any information should be given to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.