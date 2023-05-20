An Indiana man with an active murder warrant from Cook County was arrested Thursday.

Lafayatte, Indiana police apprehended Trayshaun Smith, 23, with “assistance” from an unlikely source – a three-year old with a gun.

Smith was being treated for a gunshot wound in a Lafayette hospital when he was taken into police custody, police told ABC.

Investigators later determined the shooting occurred at an apartment complex in Lafayatte, where a three-year-old child gained access to a gun and fired one round, striking the child’s mother and Smith.

Lafayette Police are working with police in Markum, Illinois, on Smith’s arrest.