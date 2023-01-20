BURR RIDGE, Ill. (WTVO) — Four children were injured after two buses collided Friday on Interstate 55 near Chicago.

The Illinois State Police said “four children were transported to the hospital with minor injuries due to the crash. All remaining children were transferred to another bus for transport off the roadway.”

The crash happened around 10:15 a.m.

Initial reports said the buses had been struck by gunshots, but state police refuted those reports.

The buses were operated by Ammons Transportation Service, which said a tire blew on one of the buses, causing the collision, WBBM-TV reported.

