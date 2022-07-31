MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The five kids and two women that were killed in a head-on collision on Illinois’ I-90 Sunday have been identified.

The crash involved a passenger vehicle and a full size van. Jennifer Fernandez, 22 of Carpentersville, was in the passenger vehicle, a gray 2010 Acura TSX. She died in the crash.

Six of the seven passengers in the van, a blue 2005 Chevrolet Full Size, died in the crash. Lauren Dobosz, 31 of Rolling Meadows, lost her life in the accident. Two 13-year-old girls and one 5-year-old girl died, while 7-, 6- and 5-year-old boys died as well.

The driver of the van, 32-year-old Thomas Dobosz of Rolling Meadows, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Fernandez was reportedly traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-90 near milepost 33.5 before crashing into the van, according to the Illinois State Police. Both vehicles became engulfed in flames.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.