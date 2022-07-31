(WTVO) — Seven people, including five children, were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-90 in McHenry County Sunday morning, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

A van and a passenger vehicle crashed head-on in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near milepost 33.5 just after 2 a.m., according to the Illinois State Police. Five children and a woman in the van, as well as a woman in the passenger vehicle, were killed in the crash.

One person was reportedly airlifted to the hospital with sever injuries.