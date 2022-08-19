DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — The DeKalb Fire Department is investigating the 6th “suspicious” fire this year, and the second this week.

Crews were called to the 800 block of Fotis Drive shortly before midnight Thursday and found smoke and the remnants of burnt material. The fire had already been put out by occupants before firefighters arrived.

The damage to the structure was said to be minimal and no one was hurt.

On Wednesday, officials called a fire in a hallway at an apartment building on Kimberly Drive was also deemed “suspicious,” and where another fire, in a stairway, was reported on August 1st.