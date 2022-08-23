HIGHLAND, Ill. (WTVO) — The youngest survivor hurt in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting is making progress in his recovery.

Cooper Roberts, 8, is off his IV and feeding tube, giving him more mobility and the opportunity to race his wheelchair down the hallways of his rehabilitation facility.

It also means that he is back on solid food and enjoying some of his favorite snacks, like dill pickle potato chips and Flavor Blasted Cheddar Goldfish.

Cooper is also getting to spend some time with twin brother Luke. The plan is to reunite them full-time soon.