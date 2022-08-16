HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The youngest surviving victim of the Highland Park mass shooting continues to deal with his physical and emotional wounds.

The family of 8-year-old Cooper Roberts said that he is making a slow recovery. He was left paralyzed by the shooting, and his family said that he feels “sad and angry as the reality of his life sets in.”

He desperately missed his twin brother Luke, whose visits are limited due to COVID, but his family said that every kindness makes him smile and that they are grateful for the gifts, cards, prayers and donations.