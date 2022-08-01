DURAND, Ill. (WTVO) — An 80-year-old man from Freeport was killed on Saturday after a car ran into his vehicle.

The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office was notified about a traffic crash fatality at Freeport Road, east of Leech Road, at 11:18 p.m. An investigation revealed that Ronald Baker, 80, was driving westbound on Freeport Road when another vehicle traveling eastbound crossed the center line and hit Baker’s vehicle.

Baker was pronounced dead at the scene. His autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash.