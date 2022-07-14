CHICAGO (AP) — Planned Parenthood of Illinois is combining forces with its Wisconsin counterpart to help patients travel to get abortions following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Leaders at the reproductive health centers announced efforts Thursday to provide access to abortion, which remains legal in Illinois.

Doctors in Wisconsin halted the procedure while courts determine whether the state’s 1849 law banning most abortions stands.

Officials say Illinois centers have seen a tenfold increase in patients since the Supreme Court decision June 24.

A big change for Planned Parenthood is an enhanced navigation team that will organize transit to Illinois. In 2020, Planned Parenthood opened a new clinic in Waukegan, Illinois, just south of the Wisconsin border.