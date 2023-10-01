MURDOCK, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a 33-year-old male last seen in Douglas County.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department, Allyn Sly was last seen in the town of Murdock on September 30.

Sly is 6’1″ and weighs 155 pounds, he has brown hair and was wearing a polo shirt with khaki pants at the time of his last appearance.

He was driving a red 2018 Ford Sedan with Illinois license plate CS32480.

Photo: Illinois State Police

Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Allyn Sly should contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s department at: 217-253-2913 or contact 9-1-1.