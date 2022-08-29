ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Opioid overdoses are on the rise in Illinois, killing more than twice the number of people who die in car crashes and homicides.

Opioid overdoses went up 33% from 2019 to 2020, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, with nearly 3,000 deaths in 2020. IDPH blames most of those deaths on the rise of synthetic opioids, like fentanyl.

The Winnebago County Health Department offers free naloxone training classes. It can reverse the effects of an overdose when given in time. Virtual session are held most Wednesdays.

Those interested in signing up for training can do so on the Winnebago County Health Department’s website.