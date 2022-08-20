SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Fair continued on Saturday, and so did the tradition of the Illinois Treasurer’s “Unclaimed Property Auction.”

Items for the auction were from inactive safety deposit boxes turned over to the state government a decade ago. Two hundred-and-fifty lots were auctioned off, with items ranging from coins and jewelry to baseball card and Beatles memorabilia.

The treasurer said that the fair is a good place to attract higher bids.

“We wanna make sure we can get as high of a return as possible for this,” said Treasurer Mike Frerichs. “We want to make sure the sales are as high as possible, because this money belongs to Illinois citizens. We safeguard this, but we also want people to come out here today, after auction, to enjoy the state fair.”

Sunday is the last day of the state fair.