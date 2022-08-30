CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Republican Candidate for Lieutenant Governor Stephanie Trussel spoke in Chicago about rising crime rates in Illinois.

Republicans, including Trussel’s running mate Darren Bailey, are counting on crime to drive a strong turn out for Republicans during the 2022 election. Trussel called the conditions in Chicago “hellish” while in the city.

Bailey referred to the city as a “hellhole” multiple times during the Illinois State Fair.

“Chicago has some issues. We’re suffering,” Trussel said. “The conditions are hellish.”

Governor JB Pritzker chose Tuesday to announce more investments in anti-violence measures. The money is sent to communities around Illinois that deal with large amounts of violence.