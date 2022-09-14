CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey says he is immersing himself in Chicago culture after repeatedly calling the city a “hellhole.”

The downstate farmer is living in Chicago this week.

Today, he held a news conference in Washington Park, where nine people were shot last night.

Bailey continued to criticize the crime policies of Gov. JB Pritzker (D) and Mayor Lori Lightfoot, as well as the the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act (SAFE-T Act), which abolishes cash bail in the state come January 1st, 2023.

“J.B, your administration is absolutely incompetent. Our greatest city is a crime-ridden hellhole and you don’t care. Where are you at?” he said at this afternoon’s press conference.

Pritzker later responded to concerns, voiced by nearly all law enforcement agencies in the state, over the implementation of the SAFE-T Act, saying that the purpose of the law is to create a more fair and just process by setting free certain criminal offenders, without having to wait in jail for their court date, because they can’t afford bond.

“The SAFE-T ACT is designed to keep murderers, domestic abusers, and violent criminals in jail,” Pritzker said Wednesday. “And to address that problem of the current system, which allows those people to buy their way out of jail by just paying bail.”

Activists called Bailey’s decision to hold the news conference where people were shot “shameful,” and accused his campaign of using the tragedy as a political tool.