SPRING GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — A corn maze is shaking things up, not stirring them.

Richardson Adventure Farm, in McHenry County, molded its cornfields into a tribute to the most famous fictional spy, James Bond.

The maze features four of the actors who brought the character to life, with elaborate backdrops, a Bond car, and the famous gun barrel swirl that kicks off the movies.

Creating the maze takes forethought, as the process began when the corn was planted.

High-tech corn planter tractors, outfitted with global positioning units and special shut-off valves, were used to make the maze.

“This is 28 acres and there are 10 point 3 miles of trails that draw that marvelous picture and you’ve seen it. Its a different theme every year. We’re highlighting 60 years of James Bond this year, a very fun theme for us,” a spokesperson said.

The farm, located at 909 English Prairie Road, says the 2002 Aston Martin used in the movie “Die Another Day” will also be on display for the opening weekend.