CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Bears and University of Illinois legend Dick Butkus was back in Chicago Sunday.

The hall-of-fame linebacker was the Bears alumni guest and was saluted by the crowd at Soldier Field. He attended the “Team Butkus” tailgated before the game. Proceeds from the ticketed tailgate raised money for the Butkus Foundation, which promotes heart health by encouraging adults to get early cardiovascular screenings.

An early screening identified the need for Butkus to receive a five-way bypass in 2011, which “Number 51” credits with saving his life. He has not been traveling much thanks to the pandemic.

“I’ve dodged it so far,” Butkus said. “Actually, this is the second time I’ve traveled in five years. I mean, I’ve driven to Vegas, that’s probably the furthest I’ve been. Still a good place to come visit, but for the winters, I think I’ll stay where I’m at.”

The next “Team Butkus Tailgate” is scheduled for October 13.