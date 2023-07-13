(WTVO) — The identities of three passengers killed in the Greyhound bus crash on this week have been released.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the three people identified are Juan Vasquez-Rodriguez, 34, of Passaic, New Jersey; Buford Paya, 71, of Supai, Arizona; and Bradley Donovan, 47, of Springfield, Illinois.

Three people were killed and 14 others injured, some seriously, early Wednesday when a Greyhound bus crashed into three tractor-trailers parked along a highway exit to a rest area in southern Illinois.

The bus was heading westbound along Interstate 70 in Madison County around 1:55 a.m. when it crashed into the tractor-trailers, which were parked on the exit ramp to the Silver Lake Rest Area.

Television footage of the scene showed the badly damaged right front portion of the bus wedged onto the rear of a tractor-tractor.

A second tractor-trailer appears to have made contact with the right rear of the bus while a third tractor-trailer appears to have crashed into the rear of that second semi.

Circumstances leading up to the crash are still under investigation.