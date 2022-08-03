DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — A body was recovered from the Rock River on Wednesday.

It happened around 11:40 a.m. near Rock River Estates in Lee County, according to the Dixon Police Department. There was a report of a missing kayaker on the river on Tuesday, who had last been seen in the area of the Custer Avenue boat ramp.

The identification of the retrieved body is not being released until next of kin have been notified. The investigation is ongoing and any information on the incident should be given to the Dixon Police Department, (815) 288-4411.