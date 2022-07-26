BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A pair of solar farms could be making their way to a local community.

The Boone County Zoning Board of Appeals addressed the projects Tuesday evening. The first proposed site is just south of N. Boone School Rd. and IL Route 76. The other would be located north of Beloit Road and Spring Creek. Both sites are currently agricultural land.

Prairie North and Prairie Central Solar are requesting a special use permit. The Boone County Water and Soil Conservation District is against both plans. It said that the projects would permanently displace prime farmland.