BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A handful of accidents in Boone County has prompted officials to warn drivers.

First responders have gone to nine crashes that sent people to the hospital in less than a week. One emergency responder said that a car is a lethal weapon, one one false move can mean life or death.

That is why it is crucial for drivers to be aware of what they are doing while operating one.

“Our biggest goal is good patient care, get them out of the vehicle, get them into the ambulance,” said Chief Dan Zaccard of North Boone Fire District #3.

Zaccard described protocol while responding to crashes, something that firefighters have done multiple times in the past week. The department responded to nine accidents in just a five day span, the most recent being an accident involving two cars at Beloit and Spring Creek Roads on Tuesday.

A driver ended up in a cornfield at Spring Creek and Town Hall over the weekend.

“The one car crashes we’re always worried about, ‘was it distracted driving? Was the driver impaired? Was there alcohol, drugs,'” Zaccard said. “The two car, three car crashes a lot of times, it’s unfamiliarity with the area, thinking other people have to stop.”

Distracted driving is the problem, whether is be loud music, eating or texting, according to Zaccard.

“Everybody thinks they can do it and get away with it until they hit someone, and then it’s too late,” he said.

Zaccard urged drivers to pull over if they can not give all of their attention to the road.

“A couple of our really bad crashes in the last two years have been people falling asleep, and, so, if you’re fatigued, fatigued driving is just as bad as distracted and impaired,” Zaccard said. “Pull over and sleep, because it can kill you, and it has out here.”

He added that high corn can be an issue for drivers, as well as the sun because it is currently a little bit lower in the sky.