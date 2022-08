(WTVO) — A DuPage County judge is allowing used car dealer “Carvana” to resume sales in Illinois, at least temporarily.

The state suspended Carvana’s license on July 18 for the second time in just three months. They claimed that Carvana failed to properly transfer titles and was issuing registration permits from outside Illinois.

Carvana appealed the suspension, and the judge ruled this week that they can sell cars until August 31, when the case goes back to court.