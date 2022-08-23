CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — It is back to school time, and what better way to end the summer break and start the school year than a block party.

Cherry Valley Elementary School held their second “Mobile Block Party” on Tuesday, all to engage with families and students to generate excitement about the upcoming school year.

“It’s awesome, our kids are so excited,” said parent Alex Mathews. “We made sure we took work off for this.”

Katie and Alex Mathews have two children that will be starting school at Cherry Valley Elementary School next Thursday. The Mathews said that they never miss a school event because of all the resources provided for them.

“I’ve even heard other people searching for resources online, for supplies backpacks, and we got this especially for us at Cherry Valley,” Katie said. “So, it’s really cool that we have these resources at our finger tips.”

The Mathews said that they never had anything like this growing up and are happy their kids get the opportunity to see old friends, and make new ones, before school starts.

Carolyn Timm, principal of Cherry Valley Elementary School, said that they not only want families and students to be excited about school starting, but also want to make school resources available to parents while making a connection with the community.

“Our goal is to go to the neighborhoods, meet the kids, meet the family, see where they live,” Timm said. “They feel important that we are coming to see them instead of them always coming up to the school.”

“Mobile Bus” had multiple neighborhood stops in the Harrison, Alpine and Newburgh areas. Kids got slushes as a sweet treat and backpacks full of school supplies. The block party also included the Rockford Public Library, Rockford Rescue Mission, Crusader Clinic Supporting Adult Education and Services, Rockford Fire and Rockford Police with smoke detectors and safety.

“Build that bridge to the families, to the school connection, because we can’t do it without our parents and our parents need us to help them with their kids too,” Timm said. “We all have the same goal and that is to educate and raise good human beings in our community.”

The Mathews family is excited that the school wants to make going back fun.

“The more involved you wanna be, the more the school will be involved with you,” Alex said.

Cherry Valley Elementary wants to continue to do the “Mobile Block Party” and other events like it to help their families, according to Timm.