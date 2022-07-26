CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Democratic National Committee leaders met with top Chicago Democrats Tuesday in hopes of making the city the home of the party’s 2024 national convention.

Officials are looking at a number of different venues and logistics, expecting visits to places like the United Center, Navy Pier and Millennium Park. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Governor JB Pritzker and other city leaders highlighted the city’s appeal and experience in hosting large scale events.

“A convention this size and visibility would be tremendously beneficial to the city,” Lightfoot said. “It gives the opportunity to claim our area on a global stage.”

The convention was last held in Chicago in 1996. Atlanta, Houston and New York are also making bids.