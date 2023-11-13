CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A Chicago firefighter was killed Monday morning after he was injured battling a fire in Lincoln Park.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the passing of 39-year-old firefighter and EMT Andrew Price. He was a 14 year veteran of the department.

The building fire occurred in the2400 block of Lincoln Avenue in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood around 5:30 a.m. Price was reportedly trapped during the fire and critically injured after falling through the building’s roof, according to WTTW.

The 39-year-old was rescued and transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with critical injuries.

Price was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to Chicago Fire Media.

“He was a lovely man, he was as sweet as could be,” Battalion Chief Michael McCormick said, according to WTTW. “A good family man, everybody loved him. It really stings. He’s like a big kid, real enthusiastic. Just a wonderful young man.”

Investigators have yet to determine a specific cause of death.