CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — People took to the streets of Chicago on Saturday in dueling rallies both for, and against, abortions.

This after President Biden signed an executive order protecting access to abortion procedures on Friday. It limits penalties against those who seek abortions in other states.

The “March for Life,” which was against abortions, met abortion advocates at the corner of Dearborn and Adams Streets. Police officers were there to keep the peace.