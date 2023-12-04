LOMBARD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Chicago man was arrested last week following a two-month long investigation by Illinois State Police (ISP) into human trafficking in Cook and DuPage counties.

Heggie Carr, 46, faces two counts of involuntary servitude and two counts of trafficking persons after police allege he controlled the freedom of at least four women.

Investigations into Carr began in late September when ISP agents were notified of human trafficking allegations made by a survivor who had escaped servitude, according to an ISP release.

Investigators reportedly interviewed the survivor, who advised the alleged crimes occurred in Cook and DuPage Counties.

Officers later conducted undercover surveillance at a Lombard hotel, identifying Carr as a suspect. Multiple women, including the original survivor, were reportedly seen at the hotel in situations “consistent with human trafficking and involuntary servitude,” according to police.

On November 29, officers reportedly took Carr into custody as he was leaving the Lombard hotel. Officials then executed a search warrant at the hotel. Four female survivors ranging in age from 18 to 32 were successfully rescued, along with additional evidence supporting the allegations of human trafficking.

Carr was charged the following day, he remains held in the DuPage County Jail after being denied pre-trial release.

