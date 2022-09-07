CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — After her car was hit in a crash, a woman who was 29-weeks pregnant was rushed to the hospital for an emergency C-section delivery, but the baby died.

According to the Illinois State Police, at 7:16 p.m. on March 31st, Arion Willis, 27, of Chicago, accelerated through a stop sign at West Douglas Boulevard and South Lawndale Avenue and into a green Oldsmobile in which the woman was a passenger.

She was taken to a local hospital, but the baby died on April 2nd.

A warrant was issued for Willis’ arrest on charges of Reckless Homicide and Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding.

He was caught on September 6th in Chicago, and faces additional charges of Leaving the Scene of a Crash Resulting in Death.

He was taken into custody by the Chicago Police Department.