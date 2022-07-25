CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has presented three options for renovating Soldier Field, the home of the Chicago Bears, but the team said it’s not interested.

Lightfoot on Monday proposed fully enclosing the stadium by rebuilding both end zones with columns that can support a dome; rebuilding both end zones with columns to make the stadium dome-ready; or modifying Soldier Field to be a multi-purpose stadium better suited for soccer.

Photo: Landmark Chicago Interests

The mayor’s office estimated the costs of the three options would range from $900 million to $2.2 billion. It didn’t say how it would pay for any of the options.