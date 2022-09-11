ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WTVO) — More migrants from Texas have made their way to the suburbs without warning from City of Chicago officials.

Elk Grove Village announced that it received a bus of 90 migrants. The mayor of Elk Grove sent a robocall to residents, saying that he is disappointed in the “haphazard” way in which the situation has been handled by the county, state and City of Chicago officials.

The new arrivals will stay at a hotel in the Village indefinitely. The governor of Texas doubled down on his bussing policy, saying that Texas can not handle all of the people illegally crossing the southern border. He admitted, however, that he sent migrants to New York only after the city’s mayor criticized the policy.

Chicago has received about 400 people from Texas in the past two weeks. There is no word on how many more buses will arrive.