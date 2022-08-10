LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A crash in Lee County Wednesday morning left a Denver, Colorado man dead.

It happened on Interstate 88 just south of Franklin Grove. Illinois State Police said that an SUV with three people inside left the road and hit the median. Gareth Foster, 41, was sitting in the front seat. He died on the scene.

The 27-year-old man behind the wheel and a 27-year-old male passenger were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

All three of the victims are from Denver. There is no word on what caused the crash.