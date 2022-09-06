SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — GOP candidate Darren Bailey met with Illinois sheriffs in Springfield on Tuesday.

The closed-door discussion focused on crime policies, including the SAFE-T Act. Bailey continued to hit Governor JB Pritzker on his criminal justice policies and his tendency to spend more money when working towards solutions.

Pritzker announced on Tuesday a new Illinois State Police headquarters in the Metro East. The announcement also came with $250 million to grants to prevent gun violence.

“That’s all we ever hear for solutions in Illinois, more money, more spending, that more money and that more spending never comes with more accountability and more transparency,” Bailey said.

Pritzker’s campaign said in statement that “his press conference today was yet another demostration of the hypocrisy and naivety that should disqualify him from leading our state.”

Bailey, along with the majority of Republicans in the state, vote against funding increases for law enforcement.