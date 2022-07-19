DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A dog and her six puppies were rescued from a hot storage unit in DeKalb on Tuesday.

Officers received a call that dogs were locked in a unit at Red Dot Storage and barking, according to the DeKalb Police Department. The heat index, or “real feel,” of the unit was 88 degrees and climbing at the time of the call.

Officers and Red Dot staff were able to cut the lock of the unit and found the dog with her puppies inside. All of the animals are reportedly safe and are receiving veterinary care.