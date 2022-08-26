DAVIS JUNCTION, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents in Davis Junction have been advised not to drink from the water supply without boiling it first, the Village announced on Friday.

The Village said a boil order was in effect immediately.

“Bring all water to a boil or use bottled water until further notice. Let it boil vigorously for 2 minutes. Let water cool before using. Pre-boiled or bottled water should be for drinking, brushing teeth, washing vegetables, washing dishes, making infant formula, all food preparation and consumption, and making or using ice,” the Village said in a statement.

The Village did not give a reason for the boil order.

Residents in portions of Davis Junction have been without water for a portion of the day due to a “water issue” the Village said it was aware of.

It also asked residents to call 815-645-8000 if they notice pooled water or other “abnormal” areas.