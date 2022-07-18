DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office has a new crimefighting K9, and there’s a special meaning behind his name.

“Jake,” a nine-week old black and tan bloodhound, is named after Deputy Jake Keltner. Keltner was killed in the line of duty at a Rockford hotel in 2019. The sheriff’s office said that they got the blessing from Keltner’s family to name their newest K9 after the fallen officer.

They would normally ask the public for help in naming a new K9, but said they knew the little guy was special and wanted to give him a special name.

The pup begins training on Wednesday.