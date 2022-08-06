LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — A late night emergency landing ended with a plane on a street in the Chicago suburbs.

It happened just before midnight Friday in the Vernon Hills area. Emergency crews said that the pilot was the only one inside and was not hurt. There is currently no word on what caused the plane to have to land.

It was towed from the road and brought to a nearby airport.

“I mean, it was shock, an absolute shock. An airplane landing on Madison Avenue, and my wife had called 911 to say, ‘hey, plane just landed,'” and they, and that was their response,” said witness Walter Camp. ‘”What?’ ‘Yes, a plane just landed on Madison Avenue.'” Just, that could have gone very badly and it went great.”

No one was hurt and there was no property damage.