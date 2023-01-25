ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) —Former Winnebago County Republican Party Chairman Eli Nicolosi is being sued.

James Stoliker is suing for $50,000. He is the boyfriend of Nicolosi’s estranged wife, who is in the middle of a divorce with him. She has an order of protection against Nicolosi.

Nicolosi allegedly attacked the couple back in October. Court documents revealed that Stoliker suffered a ripped ear love, a black eye and a bite wound. The suit seeks damages for pain, suffering and medical bills.

The former GOP chair pleaded not guilty to charges of Home Invasion and Aggravated Battery in November. His criminal case is awaiting trial.