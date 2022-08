DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — The fifth fire on a DeKalb block this year is raising suspicions.

Fire crews were called to Kimberly Drive around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a fire. They were told when they arrived that the fire, which started in the hallway, had been put out. Crews handled ventilation of the common spaces.

Damage to the building was minimal and no one was hurt. The blaze is being investigated by DeKalb Fire and Police.