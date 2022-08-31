STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Stephenson County residents can apply for flooding relief.

The Illinois Realtors Relief Foundation is providing a $10,000 grant to residents affected by flooding on August 7-8. Applicants can request up to $500 in support.

The money may be used to cover monthly mortgage expenses, rental fees for temporary shelter and unreimbursed losses directly related to the disaster.

The deadline is November 30, but aid is provided on a first come, first serve basis, so applicants are encouraged to apply before then. Applications can be found on the Illinois Realtors’ website.