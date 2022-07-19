(WTVO) — For the second time this year, the Illinois Secretary of State has banned online auto dealer Carvana from selling cars in the state.

The Secretary of State’s office said the company is failing to process titles and registrations through the State, and says it is giving Illinois buyers temporary, out-of-state license plates.

The State suspended Carvana’s license on May 10th, and then lifted the order so long as Carvana followed stricter guidelines.

But on Monday, the Secretary of State said the company “continued to conduct business in a manner that violates Illinois law,” according to WMAQ.

“My top commitment is protecting the interests and well-being of Illinois consumers,” Secretary of State Jesse White said. “I applaud the Illinois Secretary of State Police for their ongoing efforts to protect customers. We will continue to do everything we can to ensure that every customer is properly served.”

Regulators said the order will not affect sales made prior to July 18th.

“Vehicles that have already been purchased, but not yet delivered can still be delivered to the purchasers during the suspension, but no new vehicle sales can occur in Illinois during the suspension order,” White said Monday. “The suspension will remain in place until the issues are resolved.”

Carvana operates an eight-story “car dispensing machine” in Oak Brook. Plans to build a similar facility in Skokie are on hold.

Carvana’s stock has fallen 90% since the beginning of the year.

Customers having an issue with a Carvana title or registration are asked to call the Illinois Secretary of State Police at 630-693-0551.