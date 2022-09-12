WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — More was learned Monday night about how the “Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act,” also known as the “SAFE-T Act,” affects the stateline.

A Winnebago County boardmen read a resolution in opposition of the SAFE-T Act, urging its repeal in the state legislature. One state representative, however, said that there is a lot of misconceptions surrounding the law that will come into effect next January.

One county official said that there is a lot of support from county members to oppose the state law, but an Illinois lawmaker said that he wants to clean up the false rumors of the bill.

“Pretrial fairness, that’s what we’re trying to accomplish as a legislative Black caucus,” said 67th District State Representative Maurice West (D).

West is a member of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus. A piece of legislation the group backed, the SAFE-T Act, was passed back in January 2021. Part of the law would eliminate cash bail. However, Winnebago County Board Member John Sweeney of District 20 opposes the rollout.

“All in all, I think it’s a bill that I think, and many of my colleagues believe, are going to make society much less safe,” Sweeney said.

Sweeney added that his main concern is that it classifies certain violent crimes as non-detainable offenses.

“It’s almost unconscionable to think that offenses such as second-degree murder, or burglary, or kidnapping would be crimes that you could be immediately let out back into society,” Sweeney said.

West argued that this measure will help the “have nots” who are not yet proven guilty.

“There’s people in jail right now who have lost their homes, lost their relationships, lost their jobs because they were too broke to pay for their cash bail. That’s what we’re trying to tackle,” West said. “Ending of cash bail does not mean that these individuals are now released from jail on their own accord, it means that the power is back where its supposed to be, in the judge’s hands.”

The judge would do a risk assessment based on the offense and determine if the defendant should be held or not. Sweeney believes that it will only lead to negative results for the county and state.

“It emanates from Chicago politicians, quite frankly, who think that their system of justice there, which has produced the highest murder rate in 25 years last year, should be shared by the entire state, and there’s a lot of us around here who are very against that,” Sweeney said.

To West, it is about empowering all individuals, money or no money.

“It was, it’s a revolutionary, game changing piece of legislation and those who are okay with the status quo, don’t feel like we need change, they’re attacking it,” West said.

They are working to clean up the language of the law, according to West, and there will be a correction to the bill this upcoming session.