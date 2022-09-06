(WTVO) — Former US Congressman Dan Manzullo represented Illinois’ 16th District in Washington for 20 years.

In his new book “Do Nice Guys Run for Congress,” Manzullo reflects on the challenges and highlights of spending two decades in office.

Manzullo decided to run for office in 1990. He had no political experience, and he quickly found out that politics can be anything but nice.

“I first announced for Congress I was promptly sued by my own party. I thought, ‘Well, that’s not very nice,’ and I had to get a Democratic election attorney to represent me because the Republicans wouldn’t touch me,” Manzullo said.

He did not give up and ran again in the 1992 primary, where he went on to win the general election and unseat an incumbent.

“It’s just a wild story on how somebody who just has the desire in his heart to serve people can bust through these incredible barriers in order to get into that position,” Manzullo said.

The 78-year-old knew that he would write a book one day about his time in Washington.

“The whole purpose was to try to take a step back and show the American people what it’s really like to be a member of Congress, and the continued efforts on the members of Congress to be civil to one another,” Manzullo said. “We don’t have that today, unfortunately.”

He knew that he had to reach across the aisle and find common ground in order to get things done for his constituents. The floor of the House is not the place to call out opponents, Manzullo said.

“If you’re going to rant and rave about something, and normally it’s about somebody else, and then the next day you have to go to that person to get help for the people in your congressional district, you’ve eliminated a source,” he said.

Manzullo now teaches at Rockford University. He strongly encourages young people to consider running for office and to not be discouraged by political mudslinging.

“You can go in there, maintain your beliefs, compromise on legislation, but not your beliefs, and maintain absolute, total civility with people that are on the other side,” Manzullo said. “It can be done.”

“Do Nice Guys Run for Congress” also includes Manzullo’s personal stories about his family and growing up in the stateline. Those who wish to check it out can find the book on Amazon.